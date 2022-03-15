UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,103,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 827,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONE Gas from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.30 and a 200-day moving average of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.51. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.52 and a 1-year high of $89.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.42%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

