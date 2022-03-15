UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,221 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,221 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 339,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 93,473 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 504.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 298,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 248,901 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 109,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 24,280 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $52.80.

