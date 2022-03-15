UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,887 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,572,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,820,000 after buying an additional 1,012,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 176.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 837,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 81.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 681,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 74.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 638,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 799.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 506,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 449,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $77,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

