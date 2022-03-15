UBS Group AG Acquires 1,783 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 23,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $584.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.26. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $547.75 and a 52 week high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

