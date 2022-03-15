UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 967,971 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 97.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Santander by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,048,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.54.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.28. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.