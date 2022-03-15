UBS Group AG Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 348.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPRT. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 49,386 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 95,987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Mizuho downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.