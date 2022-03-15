UBS Group AG Has $3.63 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

UBS Group AG raised its position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 51job were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in 51job by 424.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in 51job by 39.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of 51job by 8.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $57.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

51job ( NASDAQ:JOBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

