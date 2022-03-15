UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 75,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,060,000.

SCHC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day moving average is $40.75. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

