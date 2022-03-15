UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 1,377.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 573,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cerus were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerus in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerus by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,913,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 354,008 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 45,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cerus by 20.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 179,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 29,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus alerts:

In other news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

About Cerus (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.