UBS Group Lowers Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target to €16.00

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €16.50 ($18.13) to €16.00 ($17.58) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivendi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Vivendi from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.76) to €13.40 ($14.73) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.38) to €14.10 ($15.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $14.23.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

