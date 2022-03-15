UBS Group Reiterates €93.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($102.20) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($131.87) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($93.41) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €105.33 ($115.75).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR BMW opened at €74.43 ($81.79) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.