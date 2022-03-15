UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) PT Lowered to $45.00

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. KeyCorp cut their target price on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.95.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $102,024.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,730 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,106 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 134.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,114,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $742,557,000 after buying an additional 8,085,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,094,071 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $739,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,069,377 shares during the period. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,538,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the period. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.