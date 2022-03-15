UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UniCredit from €17.00 ($18.68) to €19.50 ($21.43) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UniCredit from €15.10 ($16.59) to €18.00 ($19.78) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded UniCredit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $6.94. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

