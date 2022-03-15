Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14.93 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $24.48 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be bought for $4.64 or 0.00011983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00174624 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00399550 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

