Unilever (NYSE:UL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on UL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.35. 3,172,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,295. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.