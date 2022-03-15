Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.95.

UNP traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.92. 52,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,626,484. The stock has a market cap of $164.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

