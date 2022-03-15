United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.16

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.16 and traded as high as $33.48. United Bancshares shares last traded at $33.21, with a volume of 889 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.
United Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:UBOH)
United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.
