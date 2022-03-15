UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,105,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,479,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $459.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $474.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $351.55 and a fifty-two week high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

