Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Universal Music Group in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Universal Music Group from €29.80 ($32.75) to €30.00 ($32.97) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.00.

UMGNF opened at $22.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. Universal Music Group has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $32.05.

