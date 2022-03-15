Unslashed Finance (USF) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,371.00

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last week, Unslashed Finance has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $15,371.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044914 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.27 or 0.06605899 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,071.63 or 0.99913452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00040646 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,097,810 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unslashed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

