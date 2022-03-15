urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Down 35.2% in February

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the February 13th total of 280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 66,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.61. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $105.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in urban-gro by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 207,271 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in urban-gro by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

