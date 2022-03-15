Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

MTN opened at $242.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.18 and a 200 day moving average of $311.96. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 70.97 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Several research firms have commented on MTN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $322.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,753,000.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

