Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Ally Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $13,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,214,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after acquiring an additional 160,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,636,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,585,000 after acquiring an additional 183,165 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

Ally Financial stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

