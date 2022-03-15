Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $549,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $128.19 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.68 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.65.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

