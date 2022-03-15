Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 243,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $20,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 283,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,331,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In related news, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,735. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.34. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $86.81.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

