Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys 1,113 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,384 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander bought 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

NYSE EVA opened at $76.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $80.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

