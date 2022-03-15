VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Financial Management Network Inc.’s Largest Position

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 10.4% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.02. 377,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,934. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $67.29 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93.

