Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VONG – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.27 and last traded at $63.45. Approximately 825,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 648,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.68.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.