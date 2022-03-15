Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

