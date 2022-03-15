Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Shares of VOO opened at $383.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $354.14 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.48.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile (Get Rating)
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.