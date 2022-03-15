Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Increased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,429,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 10.2% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $121,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.89. 74,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $79.61 and a 52-week high of $87.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

