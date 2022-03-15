Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) Short Interest Update

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 308,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several research firms have weighed in on VAXX. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:VAXX opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Vaxxinity has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAXX. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,020,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000.
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
