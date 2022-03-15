Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading Up 2.6%

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.50 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 13,171 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 16,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.86. The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.91.

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

