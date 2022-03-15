Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRA. TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Vera Bradley from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vera Bradley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRA opened at $7.33 on Thursday. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $247.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.78.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $149.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

