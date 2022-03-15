Veriti Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 205.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 56,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 898,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FISV. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.10.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.