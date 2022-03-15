Veriti Management LLC Invests $962,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,688,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $130.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 37.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($56.04) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

