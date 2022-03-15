Veriti Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 302,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,999.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,378.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2,368.73. The stock has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,720.81.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

