Veriti Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Veriti Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after acquiring an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after acquiring an additional 94,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after acquiring an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.72.

Shares of PH opened at $273.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.67. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $268.51 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

