Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.500-$16.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Veritiv stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.28. 1,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.24. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $1.01. Veritiv had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veritiv will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 187.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritiv by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv (Get Rating)

Veritiv Corp. operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.