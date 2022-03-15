Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $14.61 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritone by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.