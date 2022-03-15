Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $20.20

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $18.95. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 113,233 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.35.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 256,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 52,538 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

