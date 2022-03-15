Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Announces Earnings Results

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VERV opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $78.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.11.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERV shares. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 3,971 shares of Verve Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $115,198.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 6,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $267,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 283,151 shares of company stock worth $9,345,388.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 637.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,015,000 after buying an additional 1,524,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 299,015 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

