Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.47 Million

Analysts forecast that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $160.93 million. Viad posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 447.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $940.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $909.40 million to $971.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.11) EPS.

VVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.87. Viad has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

In other news, CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

