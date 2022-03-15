VIDY (VIDY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

VIDY (VIDY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDY has a market cap of $1.34 million and $113,587.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00034133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00105035 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

