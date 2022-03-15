Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Short Interest Update

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 258,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 13th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,910 shares of company stock worth $65,385.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 23.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 63.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 12,472 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000.

NYSE:NCV remained flat at $$4.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,981. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

