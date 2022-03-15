Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,225. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $200.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a market cap of $383.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

