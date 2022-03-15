Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) Short Interest Update

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 124,900 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 228,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Viveve Medical by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viveve Medical by 203,916.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIVE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 49,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,071. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viveve Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

