Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Head to Head Comparison

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vivid Seats and Genius Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A Genius Sports -225.61% -62.96% -34.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Vivid Seats and Genius Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 45.13%. Genius Sports has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 330.36%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Genius Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Sports has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivid Seats and Genius Sports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A Genius Sports $262.73 million 3.23 -$592.75 million ($6.57) -0.65

Vivid Seats has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Sports.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

