VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.09.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.
VZIO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,370. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -39.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.
In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,550 shares of company stock worth $2,867,258.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
VIZIO Company Profile (Get Rating)
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VIZIO (VZIO)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.