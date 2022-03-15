VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.09.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

VZIO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,370. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a PE ratio of -39.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33.

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VIZIO will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,550 shares of company stock worth $2,867,258.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in VIZIO during the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

