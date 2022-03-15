Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the February 13th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 47.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vonovia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Shares of VNNVF stock remained flat at $$51.05 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994. Vonovia has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

