Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.16) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, February 14th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($35.16) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.08) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.60 ($32.53).

Shares of ETR WAC traded up €0.70 ($0.77) on Tuesday, reaching €22.02 ($24.20). 56,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,813. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €17.01 ($18.69) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($33.96). The company has a 50 day moving average of €22.63 and a 200 day moving average of €25.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

